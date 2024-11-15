BJP confident of winning 2/3rd of 43 seats that went to polls in Jharkhand in first phase: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
