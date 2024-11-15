BJP-led Mahayuti chose path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar; Maha Vikas Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club: Amit Shah in Hingoli.
PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Mahayuti chose path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar; Maha Vikas Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club: Amit Shah in Hingoli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Can Uddhav Thackeray request Rahul Gandhi to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar: Amit Shah in Mumbai.
Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping is Aurangzeb Fan Club; BJP-led Mahayuti follows ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar: Amit Shah in Dhule.
Maharashtra polls will decide whether the state follows path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar or the path of Aurangzeb: Amit Shah.
When BJP chose me as PM candidate in 2013, I went to Raigad fort and sought blessings of Shivaji Maharaj to work for country: PM Modi.
Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi to speak “two good words” about Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray: Amit Shah at Hingoli rally.