German news agency says Chancellor Scholz had a one-hour call with Russian President Putin, first in two years, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:01 IST
German news agency says Chancellor Scholz had a one-hour call with Russian President Putin, first in two years, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Delicate Diplomacy: Navigating the Russia-North Korea Alliance
Tech Ties: North Korea and Russia Unveil Collaborative Exhibition in Pyongyang
Russia's Dilemma: Turkey's Dual Role in Ukraine Conflict
Lavrov to Attend OSCE Meeting in Malta Amid EU-Russia Tensions
Drone Incident Shakes Russian Oil Depot