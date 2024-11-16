People of Maharashtra very impressed with BJP-led Mahayuti govt; wherever I have gone, I have seen this love: PM Modi to party workers.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Maharashtra very impressed with BJP-led Mahayuti govt; wherever I have gone, I have seen this love: PM Modi to party workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Mahayuti
- Modi
- support
- people
- government
- admiration
- party workers
- citizens
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Tightens Grip on Local Government Debt
China's Strategic Reform: Oversight of Government Debt
Security Lapses in Delhi: Minister Blames Central Government for Farsh Bazar Tragedy
Some people burst crackers; Delhi's air quality would have improved more if it could be stopped: Environment Minister Rai.
Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.