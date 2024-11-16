BJP creating obstacles for us, yesterday PM caused delay in Rahul Gandhi's helicopter, today my chopper delayed due to Shah: Kharge.
PTI | Jamtara | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP creating obstacles for us, yesterday PM caused delay in Rahul Gandhi's helicopter, today my chopper delayed due to Shah: Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah's Tributes to Six Indian States
Cong realising hard way that making unreal promises is easy, executing them properly is tough or impossible: PM Modi on Kharge's comments.
PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Promises
CM Soren Urges PM Modi to Settle Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 Lakh-Crore Coal Dues
Vijay Wadettiwar Challenges PM Modi on Inflation and Promises