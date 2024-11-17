This is a significant achievement: Rajnath Singh on India's successful flight trial of long range hypersonic missile.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a significant achievement: Rajnath Singh on India's successful flight trial of long range hypersonic missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rohingyas Apprehended in Tripura Amid Heightened Border Security
Tensions Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in Bandipora
Escalating Tensions: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in J&K
Security Scares on Air India: Ammunition Found, Bomb Threat Hoax
Japan and EU Forge Landmark Security Alliance Amid Rising Tensions