Time for double engine govt in Jharkhand to accelerate growth, development, claims BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad poll rally.
PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Time for double engine govt in Jharkhand to accelerate growth, development, claims BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth
Starmer's Economic Vision: A Path to Growth and Reform
India's GDP Growth: Balancing Inflation and Investment for a 7% FY25
How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review
Nepal's Foreign Investment Boom: A Promise of Economic Growth