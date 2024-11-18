Rs 7 lakh crore mega projects like Foxconn, Airbus shifted to Gujarat, snatching jobs of Maharashtra youth: Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai.
Updated: 18-11-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
