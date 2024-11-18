PM Modi lies that I am against reservations, INDIA bloc wants to increase it, remove 50 pc cap: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
