Health department directed to form special task force at LNJP Hospital to address pollution-related medical emergency: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Health department directed to form special task force at LNJP Hospital to address pollution-related medical emergency: Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Bolsters Oil Spill Preparedness Amid Rising Risks
Maharashtra's Young Voter Surge and Election Preparedness
588 teams from civic agencies to be deployed on field to report open burning incidents across Delhi: Gopal Rai.
Delhi govt inspected over 7,900 sites amid rising pollution, imposed fines on 428 offenders: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Pollution level in Delhi has reached 400, next ten days to be crucial: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.