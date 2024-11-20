32.18 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
32.18 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed new Maharashtra Director General of Police: Official.
CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in connection with Jharkhand's illegal mining scam in Nimbu Pahad: Officials.
Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza, reports AP.