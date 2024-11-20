Indian women's hockey team retains Asian Champions Trophy title after beating China 1-0 in final.
PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:26 IST
Indian women's hockey team retains Asian Champions Trophy title after beating China 1-0 in final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Diplomacy: Myanmar's Military Head Visits China Amid Tensions
Marriage Expo Sparks Debate on Gender Roles in China
U.S. Lawmakers Demand Action on China's Overproduction Impact
India and China: Navigating Through De-escalation and Disengagement
By 2027, India's economy will be at third spot after US, China: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.