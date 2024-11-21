We have to take lessons from New Zealand series but can't carry baggage, conditions were different, and here you had different results: Bumrah.
PTI | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:51 IST
We have to take lessons from New Zealand series but can't carry baggage, conditions were different, and here you had different results: Bumrah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Climate Adaptation Finance: Urgent Global Shortfall
Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures
AfDB’s Adaptation Benefits Mechanism Wins Grand Prix for Pioneering Urban Climate Resilience Finance
Ricky Ponting Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Captaincy Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.