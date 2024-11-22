Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro and several aides indicted on charges of attempting a coup in 2022, police say, reports AP.
PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:49 IST
