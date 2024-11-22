World acknowledges India's strategic importance due to our mantra of reform, perform, transform: PM Modi at News9 Global Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
World acknowledges India's strategic importance due to our mantra of reform, perform, transform: PM Modi at News9 Global Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation
Trudeau and Trump Discuss Trade and Global Economy
Trump's Victory and Yen Pressure: A Dollar Surge with Global Implications
EU Summits Navigate U.S. Relations Amid Global Uncertainty
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results