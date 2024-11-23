J'khand BJP chief & former CM Babulal Marandi leading by 1,840 votes from Dhanwar assembly seat after first round of counting: Officials.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
J'khand BJP chief & former CM Babulal Marandi leading by 1,840 votes from Dhanwar assembly seat after first round of counting: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance