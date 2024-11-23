Jharkhand: JMM's Uma Kant Rajak wins Chandankiyari, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP at third spot, according to EC.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand: JMM's Uma Kant Rajak wins Chandankiyari, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP at third spot, according to EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.