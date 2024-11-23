Will make sure you feel this victory is your victory; look forward to being your voice in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi to people of Wayanad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:41 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
