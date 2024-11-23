Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP wins 103 seats, ahead in 30, Shiv Sena wins 47, ahead in 10, NCP wins 37, ahead in 4 seats: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP wins 103 seats, ahead in 30, Shiv Sena wins 47, ahead in 10, NCP wins 37, ahead in 4 seats: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- assembly
- polls
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- elections
- politics
- seats
- official results
Advertisement
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures
Optimism and Uncertainty: Global Markets React to U.S. Elections, China Stimulus
Soren vs. BJP: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections