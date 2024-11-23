Maharashtra: Results of 264 of 288 seats declared; BJP wins 118, ahead in 14, Shiv Sena wins 54, ahead in 3, NCP wins 39, ahead in 2.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
