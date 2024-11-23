Let’s resolve to remove Jharkhand’s ‘backward’ tag, try to make it developed: Hemant Soren in video message after winning assembly polls.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Let's resolve to remove Jharkhand's 'backward' tag, try to make it developed: Hemant Soren in video message after winning assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign Outflows Impact Indian Market Amid Robust Economic Growth
World Bank Report: Lao PDR Shows Economic Growth in 2024, but Debt Challenges and Inflation Threaten Stability
JMM's Progressive Vision for Jharkhand: A Commitment to Social Equity
Tata Group to Drive Economic Growth in Andhra Pradesh
Colombia's Economic Growth Sees Boost from Agriculture and Arts