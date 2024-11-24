Business Advisory Committee will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju on Oppn's demands for taking up Adani issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Business Advisory Committee will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju on Oppn's demands for taking up Adani issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political War of Words: Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Overseas
Debate Dynamics: Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Impact
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Govt appealed to all parties in meeting for smooth running of Parliament: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.