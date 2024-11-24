Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL mega auction.
PTI | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:03 IST
Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL mega auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Stays Discharge Order of Cricketer-Turned-Coach Gautam Gambhir
"Toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer": Abhishek Nayar on playing in Australian conditions
Delhi HC stays order setting aside discharge of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in a case in which flat buyers were reportedly cheated.
RCB's Talent Transformation: From Young Hopefuls to International Cricketers