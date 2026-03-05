Left Menu

Zimbabwe Cricketers Navigate Global Disruptions to Return Home

After their T20 World Cup journey, Zimbabwe's cricket team faced travel delays due to Gulf airspace closures. With ICC's help, they are now returning home in batches via Ethiopia. The journey originally planned through Dubai was disrupted by regional conflicts. The West Indies team remains affected as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:17 IST
Zimbabwe Cricketers Navigate Global Disruptions to Return Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid geopolitical tensions that led to the closure of Gulf airspace, Zimbabwe's national cricket team is finally on their way back home. The cricketers, who had a notable performance in the T20 World Cup, were delayed in Delhi as flight routes were reconfigured.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in to address the unexpected travel complications, ensuring alternative arrangements for the team. Initially scheduled to fly via Dubai, the squad's journey was rerouted through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Players are returning to Harare in staggered batches due to limited flight availability and revised routings.

The West Indies team faces similar issues, as they remain stranded without updates on their departure plans, underscoring the wider travel chaos affecting international sports teams. The disruptions came on the heels of recent military actions in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

 Global
2
ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

 France
3
Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failures

Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failur...

 Sri Lanka
4
Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026