Zimbabwe Cricketers Navigate Global Disruptions to Return Home
After their T20 World Cup journey, Zimbabwe's cricket team faced travel delays due to Gulf airspace closures. With ICC's help, they are now returning home in batches via Ethiopia. The journey originally planned through Dubai was disrupted by regional conflicts. The West Indies team remains affected as well.
Amid geopolitical tensions that led to the closure of Gulf airspace, Zimbabwe's national cricket team is finally on their way back home. The cricketers, who had a notable performance in the T20 World Cup, were delayed in Delhi as flight routes were reconfigured.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in to address the unexpected travel complications, ensuring alternative arrangements for the team. Initially scheduled to fly via Dubai, the squad's journey was rerouted through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Players are returning to Harare in staggered batches due to limited flight availability and revised routings.
The West Indies team faces similar issues, as they remain stranded without updates on their departure plans, underscoring the wider travel chaos affecting international sports teams. The disruptions came on the heels of recent military actions in the Gulf region.
