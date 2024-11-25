Cabinet approves 2 hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 3,689 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
