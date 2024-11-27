I thank people and voters of Maharashtra once again for this landslide victory in assembly polls: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Thane.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:57 IST
I thank people and voters of Maharashtra once again for this landslide victory in assembly polls: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Thane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
