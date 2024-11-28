It (bribery charge) is all hearsay and nobody has said that I have taken or somebody has taken (bribes): YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
