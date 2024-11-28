BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar join Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for power-sharing talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
