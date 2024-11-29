Mosque row: SC asks UP to maintain peace, harmony in Sambhal and set up peace committee comprising members of both communities.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
