India has consistently and strongly raised with Bangladesh government threats, targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
