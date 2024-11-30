PM Modi is treating Gautam Adani differently from people of India and is not willing to indict him: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi is treating Gautam Adani differently from people of India and is not willing to indict him: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- PM Modi
- Gautam Adani
- Karela
- criticism
- favoritism
- politics
- legal action
- India
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LA 2028 Games: Above Politics, United in Red, White, and Blue
NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics
NPP's Landslide Victory: A New Dawn in Sri Lankan Politics
BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand
Reviving Gladiatorial Glory at The Colosseum: Airbnb Sponsors Historic Event Amid Criticism