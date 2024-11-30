Shimla district court dismisses application of Muslim organisation against order to demolish three storeys of Sanjauli Mosque.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Shimla district court dismisses application of Muslim organisation against order to demolish three storeys of Sanjauli Mosque.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Mosque
- Demolition
- Sanjuuli
- Muslim
- Organization
- Court
- Order
- Judgment
- Legal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frances Tiafoe Escapes Suspension Despite Hefty Fine for On-Court Outburst
Karnataka High Court Champions Rights of Blind Candidates in Employment
Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court to Probe Alleged Political Suppression
Bombay High Court's Landmark Ruling: Underage Marriage and Consent
Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case