World Central Kitchen says Israeli airstrike hit car with its workers in Gaza, and 'urgently' seeks details, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

