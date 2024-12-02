SC disposes of habeas corpus plea filed for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was removed from protest site at Khanauri border.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
