In democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but don't cause inconvenience to people: SC to farmer leader Dallewal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
