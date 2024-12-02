56 people died in a soccer stampede in southern Guinea, government says, reports AP.
PTI | Conakry | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:43 IST
56 people died in a soccer stampede in southern Guinea, government says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- soccer
- stampede
- Guinea
- tragedy
- deaths
- safety
- government
- crowd control
- event
- football
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Mishap Spearheads New Safety Concerns in Russia
Government Increases Support for Soybean and Cotton Farmers Amid Policy Revisions
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
Government Eases Soybean Moisture Norms Amid Farmer Concerns