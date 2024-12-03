We made clear, development of our ties (with China) was contingent on principles of mutual sensitivity, interest and respect: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
We made clear, development of our ties (with China) was contingent on principles of mutual sensitivity, interest and respect: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Jaishankar
- diplomacy
- relations
- mutual
- respect
- partnership
- sensitivity
- interests
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Brazil Trade Relations: USD 15 Billion and Climbing
Suhas Subramanyam: Championing U.S.-India Trade Relations and Immigration Reform
Australia's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating U.S.-China Relations
Bipartisan Bonds: The Future of India-US Relations under Trump
Rivalry and Respect: Nathan Lyon's Tribute to Ashwin