India should take pride in its banking sector; public sector banks are professionally managed, not dependent on govt funding: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
