All public sector banks are profitable; total profit was Rs 85,520 crore in first half of current fiscal, Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:38 IST
Cost of borrowing 'very stressful', bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt fully aware of domestic and global challenges, there is no cause for any undue concerns, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
