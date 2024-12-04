President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:57 IST
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- attorneys
- New York
- judge
- verdict
- hush money
- felony
- legal case
- AP reports
- appeal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landmark Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists in Historic Trial
Hong Kong Democracy on Trial: A Landmark Verdict
Engineering a Verdict: Delhi Court's Decision on MP Rashid's Bail Awaits
Justice for RG Kar Medic: A Nation Awaits Verdict
Split Verdict in High-Profile West Bengal Education Scam