Delhi HC seeks replies of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on ED's plea in money laundering case related to excise policy 'scam'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC seeks replies of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on ED's plea in money laundering case related to excise policy 'scam'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Money Laundering Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal Mining Case
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Two in Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Seeks Response in Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case
Kejriwal Challenges Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Case
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat