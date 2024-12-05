Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister; PM Modi present at oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister; PM Modi present at oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Rallies Mumbaikars to Vote in Crucial Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena's Confidence in Maharashtra Polls: A Vote for Development
Gunshots on the Campaign Trail: A Close Call for Shiv Sena's Bhausaheb Kamble
Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy
Shiv Sena Demands Inquiry into Alleged Maharashtra Bitcoin Scam