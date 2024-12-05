India home of about 17.8 pc of global population, its contribution to climate change less than 4 pc: JS, MEA Luther M Rangrezi to ICJ.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:57 IST
