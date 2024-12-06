During last decade we tried to reduce feeling of gap of Delhi and 'Dil' with northeast: PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
During last decade we tried to reduce feeling of gap of Delhi and 'Dil' with northeast: PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav
Advertisement