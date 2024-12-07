We will work to ensure that govt implements all promises including raising Ladki Bahin sum from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
We will work to ensure that govt implements all promises including raising Ladki Bahin sum from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100: Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Calls for Accountability: Mufti Demands Action on Army Conduct in Kishtwar
Manipur Unrest: Tensions Rise Amid Calls for Justice and Accountability
SA Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leaders, Calls for Accountability in Gaza
Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Sambhal Unrest: Political Leaders Demand Accountability over Mosque Survey Violence