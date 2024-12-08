Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- farmers
- protest
- Haryana
- security
- teargas
- Shambhu
- border
- barricades
- agriculture
- reform
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindi's Global Impact: A Bridge Beyond Borders
Court Declares 14 as Proclaimed Offenders in Cross-border Case
Polish Farmers Block Border in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
BSF Arrests Multiple Suspects in Border Operations with Major Drug Seizures
Record-Breaking Attendance at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener