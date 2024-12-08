Left Menu

Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:11 IST
Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana security personnel lob teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades at Shambhu border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024