Rajasthan is rising, reliable, receptive and knows how to refine itself with time: PM Modi.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:18 IST
Rajasthan is rising, reliable, receptive and knows how to refine itself with time: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- PM Modi
- development
- growth
- adaptability
- progress
- India
- reliability
- dynamic
- transformation
Advertisement