We underline need for all parties to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
We underline need for all parties to work towards preserving unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Diplomacy Dance: Balancing NATO and Russia
Congress Reflects on Maharashtra Election Shock, Meanwhile Priyanka Wins Big in Wayanad
Diplomacy Over Tensions: Iran's Nuclear Talks Set for Geneva
Geneva Diplomacy: Bridging Iran's Nuclear Divide
Enhanced Security Measures at Shiv Khori Shrine Following Attack