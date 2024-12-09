Expert panel to be set up to conduct review of CUET-UG, PG; revised norms to be announced soon: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:09 IST
