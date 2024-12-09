Ghana's ex-leader Mahama officially declared winner of presidential election, making a comeback against the ruling party, reports AP.
PTI | Accra | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:43 IST
Ghana's ex-leader Mahama officially declared winner of presidential election, making a comeback against the ruling party, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahama
- Ghana
- election
- winner
- comeback
- leadership
- presidential
- politics
- government
- ruling party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum
Unexpected Rise: Georgescu Shakes Romanian Presidential Race
Yamandu Orsi: The New Face of Uruguay's Leadership
Uruguay's Presidential Runoff: Orsi's Victory and Delgado's Concession
Yamandu Orsi Triumphs in Uruguay's Presidential Runoff